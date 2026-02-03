Tuesday, February 03, 2026 | 12:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pelatro consolidated net profit rises 19.56% in the December 2025 quarter

Pelatro consolidated net profit rises 19.56% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 12:33 PM IST

Sales rise 69.15% to Rs 38.38 crore

Net profit of Pelatro rose 19.56% to Rs 3.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 69.15% to Rs 38.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 22.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales38.3822.69 69 OPM %21.3914.72 -PBDT7.353.47 112 PBT5.852.70 117 NP3.793.17 20

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 12:33 PM IST

