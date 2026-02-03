Pelatro consolidated net profit rises 19.56% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 69.15% to Rs 38.38 crore

Net profit of Pelatro rose 19.56% to Rs 3.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 69.15% to Rs 38.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 22.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.38.3822.6921.3914.727.353.475.852.703.793.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News