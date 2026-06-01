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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Persistent Systems expands its presence in Eastern Europe

Persistent Systems expands its presence in Eastern Europe

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 6:53 PM IST

With establishment of delivery centers in Tallinn and Tartu

Persistent Systems announced the signing of an agreement to expand its Eastern European presence through the integration of a specialized team of more than 90 professionals from Concise, a Tallinn-headquartered software engineering and IT consulting company. Subject to closing conditions, the transaction will strengthen Persistent's European nearshore delivery network and enhance its ability to help enterprises evolve large-scale digital infrastructure and globally integrated operations.

The establishment of delivery centers in Tallinn and Tartu would expand Persistent's European footprint and strengthen its nearshore delivery model for clients across the region. Estonia's advanced digital ecosystem and deep technology talent base will provide a strong foundation for supporting AI-led transformation requiring governance alignment and stronger regional engagement. The expansion also aims to strengthen Persistent's relationship and depth of expertise with a strategic customer in the enterprise mobility segment in the region.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 6:53 PM IST

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