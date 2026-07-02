Persistent Systems Ltd soars 5.31%, up for third straight session

Persistent Systems Ltd is quoting at Rs 4560, up 5.31% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 23.37% in last one year as compared to a 5.02% fall in NIFTY and a 30.7% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Persistent Systems Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4560, up 5.31% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 24129.55. The Sensex is at 77320.29, up 0.52%. Persistent Systems Ltd has dropped around 10.54% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Persistent Systems Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 8.36% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25769.8, up 4.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.92 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4546, up 5.46% on the day. Persistent Systems Ltd is down 23.37% in last one year as compared to a 5.02% fall in NIFTY and a 30.7% fall in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 40.15 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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