United Spirits Ltd soars 1.03%

United Spirits Ltd is quoting at Rs 1366.3, up 1.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 1.11% in last one year as compared to a 5.02% drop in NIFTY and a 8.13% drop in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Spirits Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1366.3, up 1.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 24129.55. The Sensex is at 77320.29, up 0.52%. United Spirits Ltd has risen around 8.19% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Spirits Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 49806.8, up 0.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1370, up 1.55% on the day. United Spirits Ltd is down 1.11% in last one year as compared to a 5.02% drop in NIFTY and a 8.13% drop in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 51.82 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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