Petronet LNG Ltd gains for third straight session

Petronet LNG Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 301.15, up 1.52% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 25713.95. The Sensex is at 83408.99, down 0.05%. Petronet LNG Ltd has gained around 7.53% in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 12.45 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

