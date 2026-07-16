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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Phoenix Mills Ltd Slides 0.79%

Phoenix Mills Ltd Slides 0.79%

Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 9:52 AM IST

Phoenix Mills Ltd has added 13.3% over last one month compared to 11.53% gain in BSE Realty index and 0.76% rise in the SENSEX

Phoenix Mills Ltd lost 0.79% today to trade at Rs 2116.15. The BSE Realty index is down 0.2% to quote at 7125.52. The index is up 11.53 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Godrej Properties Ltd decreased 0.37% and DLF Ltd lost 0.24% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 7.24 % over last one year compared to the 6.35% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Phoenix Mills Ltd has added 13.3% over last one month compared to 11.53% gain in BSE Realty index and 0.76% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 772 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.04 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2168.65 on 14 Jul 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1403 on 11 Aug 2025.

 

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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

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