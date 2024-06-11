Business Standard
Phoenix Mills Ltd Surges 2.21%, BSE Realty index Gains 1.03%

Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Phoenix Mills Ltd has added 19.16% over last one month compared to 16.98% gain in BSE Realty index and 5.17% rise in the SENSEX
Phoenix Mills Ltd gained 2.21% today to trade at Rs 3404.3. The BSE Realty index is up 1.03% to quote at 8562.87. The index is up 16.98 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd increased 1.54% and Brigade Enterprises Ltd added 1.38% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 111.54 % over last one year compared to the 21.83% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Phoenix Mills Ltd has added 19.16% over last one month compared to 16.98% gain in BSE Realty index and 5.17% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1069 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 22928 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3431.9 on 11 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1508.05 on 26 Jun 2023.
First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

