Polycab India posts 33% YoY increase in Q1 PAT

Polycab India reported 33% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 7,96.7 crore on a 39% increase in revenue to Rs 8,209.7 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

Total operating expenses for the period under review rose 12.6% YoY to Rs 821.5 crore from Rs 729.6 crore in the same period last year.

While EBITDA improved by 32.5% YoY to Rs 1,136.2 crore, EBITDA margin contracted by 70 basis points YoY to 13.8% in Q1 FY27.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 1,058.2 crore, up by 32.2% from Rs 800.6 crore in Q1 FY26.

Inder T. Jaisinghani, chairman and managing director, Polycab India, said: "We have entered FY2027 with strong momentum, achieving our highest-ever first-quarter revenue and profit performance.

The Wires and Cables segment maintained its robust growth trajectory, supported by healthy domestic demand and effective operational execution.

Our FMEG business delivered an outstanding quarter, continuing to strengthen its profitability through a strong product portfolio, enhanced operational efficiencies and a growing shift towards premium products.

Our international business continues to be a key driver of the next phase of growth, supported by a strong order book.

Meanwhile, the EPC segment remains on a solid footing, underpinned by a healthy order backlog and a strong project execution pipeline. Looking ahead, sustained government infrastructure investments and improving on-ground project implementation are expected to create significant growth opportunities.

Supported by a strong financial position and ongoing investments in capacity enhancement, innovation, and distribution expansion, we are well-positioned to strengthen our market leadership and deliver sustainable, industry-leading growth over the long term."

Polycab India (PIL) is Indias largest manufacturer of wires and cables and one of the fastest growing FMEG companies.

The scrip fell 3.93% to currently trade at Rs 8854 on the BSE.

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