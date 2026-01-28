Pondy Oxides & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 166.89% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 53.18% to Rs 779.93 croreNet profit of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals rose 166.89% to Rs 35.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 53.18% to Rs 779.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 509.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales779.93509.15 53 OPM %7.295.00 -PBDT56.0722.74 147 PBT49.1118.24 169 NP35.3113.23 167
First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 5:51 PM IST