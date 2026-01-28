Pondy Oxides & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 166.89% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 53.18% to Rs 779.93 crore

Net profit of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals rose 166.89% to Rs 35.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 53.18% to Rs 779.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 509.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.779.93509.157.295.0056.0722.7449.1118.2435.3113.23

