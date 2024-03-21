Sensex (    %)
                             
Power shares gain

Image

Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Power stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 136.2 points or 2.16% at 6452.7 at 09:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 4.6%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 3.87%),Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 2.84%),NTPC Ltd (up 2.49%),Tata Power Company Ltd (up 2.38%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 2.12%), ABB India Ltd (up 2.07%), Adani Power Ltd (up 1.94%), NHPC Ltd (up 1.85%), and Siemens Ltd (up 1.25%).
At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 570 or 0.79% at 72671.69.
The Nifty 50 index was up 169.85 points or 0.78% at 22008.95.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 691.95 points or 1.67% at 42179.09.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 190.91 points or 1.49% at 12991.91.
On BSE,2547 shares were trading in green, 470 were trading in red and 95 were unchanged.
First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

