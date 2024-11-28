Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power shares gain

Power shares gain

Image

Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 10:16 AM IST

Power stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Power index rising 84.84 points or 1.14% at 7536.63 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Power index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 9.52%), Adani Power Ltd (up 7.9%),Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 2.26%),Siemens Ltd (up 1.77%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.25%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NHPC Ltd (up 1.11%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 0.39%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 0.37%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.32%).

On the other hand, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.91%), ABB India Ltd (down 0.31%), and NTPC Ltd (down 0.28%) moved lower.

 

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 517.41 or 0.95% at 55078.34.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 80.29 points or 0.51% at 15897.41.

The Nifty 50 index was down 0.2 points or 0% at 24274.7.

More From This Section

Utilties stocks edge higher

Utilties stocks edge higher

Eicher Motors Ltd Falls 1.17%

Eicher Motors Ltd Falls 1.17%

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd Spikes 7.41%, BSE Utilities index Rises 1.11%

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd Spikes 7.41%, BSE Utilities index Rises 1.11%

Benchmarks nudge lower; breadth strong

Benchmarks nudge lower; breadth strong

Revolt Motors opens its first dealership in Colombo, Sri Lanka

Revolt Motors opens its first dealership in Colombo, Sri Lanka

The BSE Sensex index was down 25.48 points or 0.03% at 80208.6.

On BSE,2334 shares were trading in green, 726 were trading in red and 123 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains over 100 pts, Nifty above 24,300; Adani Ent up 4%

Hospitals, hospitals in India

Delhi reports isolated Japanese Encephalitis case; no outbreak: Officials

cinema hall. theatre

Mall developers rethinking multiplex spaces as OTT gains and footfall dips

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank stock hits new all-time high, market-cap tops Rs 14 trillion

Mohan Yadav, Robin Clark

India a very important business partner: UK Warwick Group Dean Robin Clark

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVERajesh Power Services IPO allotmentCyclone FengalIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon