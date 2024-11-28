Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Utilties stocks edge higher

Utilties stocks edge higher

Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 10:16 AM IST

Utilties stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Utilities index increasing 80.54 points or 1.42% at 5750.96 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Utilities index, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (up 9.53%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 9.52%),Adani Power Ltd (up 7.9%),Nava Ltd (up 2.59%),Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 2.5%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Orient Green Power Company Ltd (up 2.24%), PTC India Ltd (up 2.07%), SJVN Ltd (up 1.98%), Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 1.79%), and Inox Green Energy Services Ltd (up 1.7%).

On the other hand, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.91%), EMS Ltd (down 0.45%), and NTPC Ltd (down 0.28%) turned lower.

 

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 517.41 or 0.95% at 55078.34.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 80.29 points or 0.51% at 15897.41.

The Nifty 50 index was down 0.2 points or 0% at 24274.7.

The BSE Sensex index was down 25.48 points or 0.03% at 80208.6.

On BSE,2334 shares were trading in green, 726 were trading in red and 123 were unchanged.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

