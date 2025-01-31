Business Standard

Praj Industries consolidated net profit declines 41.63% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 2.95% to Rs 853.03 crore

Net profit of Praj Industries declined 41.63% to Rs 41.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 70.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 2.95% to Rs 853.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 828.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales853.03828.62 3 OPM %8.5211.77 -PBDT82.10102.77 -20 PBT58.8291.92 -36 NP41.1070.41 -42

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

