Monday, August 11, 2025 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sharika Enterprises Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Sharika Enterprises Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

Palm Jewels Ltd, Faze Three Ltd, Best Agrolife Ltd and AMJ Land Holdings Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 August 2025.

Palm Jewels Ltd, Faze Three Ltd, Best Agrolife Ltd and AMJ Land Holdings Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 August 2025.

Sharika Enterprises Ltd crashed 13.78% to Rs 14.39 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 73675 shares in the past one month.

 

Palm Jewels Ltd tumbled 12.47% to Rs 25.76. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72386 shares in the past one month.

Faze Three Ltd lost 10.80% to Rs 470.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 34921 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10560 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

LIVE Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman introduces revised Income Tax Bill-2025 in Parliament

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

US tariff impact on MSME workers may hit affordable home sales: Anarock

BSE, NSE, Indian share market, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex at day's high, up 650 pts; Nifty atop 24,550; Adani Ent up 5%, Eternal 3%

Uddhav Thackeray, Uddhav, Thackeray

CM Fadnavis shielding 'corrupt' ministers, claims Uddhav Thackeray

Yasin Malik

Delhi HC seeks Yasin Malik's response on NIA appeal for death penalty

Best Agrolife Ltd slipped 10.00% to Rs 407.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15736 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21188 shares in the past one month.

AMJ Land Holdings Ltd pared 9.15% to Rs 53.03. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7962 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5720 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Barometers trade higher; auto shares climb

Barometers trade higher; auto shares climb

Ipca Labs Q1 PAT climbs 21% YoY to Rs 233 cr

Ipca Labs Q1 PAT climbs 21% YoY to Rs 233 cr

Volumes spurt at Doms Industries Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Doms Industries Ltd counter

L&T edges higher after bagging 'ultra-mega' thermal power project from Adani Power

L&T edges higher after bagging 'ultra-mega' thermal power project from Adani Power

Ceigall India slips after Q1 PAT slides 33% YoY to Rs 53 cr

Ceigall India slips after Q1 PAT slides 33% YoY to Rs 53 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAll Time Plastics IPOQ1 Result TodayTata Motors Q1 ResultsBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon