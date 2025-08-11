Monday, August 11, 2025 | 02:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ipca Labs Q1 PAT climbs 21% YoY to Rs 233 cr

Ipca Labs Q1 PAT climbs 21% YoY to Rs 233 cr

Image

Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

Ipca Laboratories reported 21.31% increase in consolidated net profit of Rs 233.31 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 192.24 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 10.33% year on year to Rs 2,308.85 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 13.81% to Rs 330.51 crore in Q1 FY25, compared with Rs 290.39 crore in Q1 FY25.

EBITDA stood at Rs 424.58 crore in Q1 FY26, registering the growth of 10%, compared with Rs 387.49 crore in Q1 FY25. Consolidated EBITDA margin (before forex (gain)/loss, other income and exceptional items) stood at 18.39% in Q1 FY26 as against at 18.52% in Q1 FY25.

 

During the quarter, total formulations were at Rs 1,410.62 crore, up 11% YoY. Domestic business stood at Rs 961.01 crore (up 10% YoY).

Ipca Laboratories is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals.

Shares of Ipca Laboratories fell 3.62% to Rs 1,334.40 on the BSE.

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

