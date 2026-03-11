Market opens edge lower in early trade; breadth strong

The headline equity indices traded with modest losses in the early trade. The Nifty traded below the 24,250 mark. Metal, media and oil & gas shares advanced, while private bank, bank and financial services shares declined.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, fell 186.88 points or 0.24% to 78,015.14. The Nifty 50 index fell 55.15 points or 0.22% to 24,206.45.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.50% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index gained 0.81%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,336 shares rose and 716 shares fell. A total of 179 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 4,672.64 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 6,333.26 crore in the Indian equity market on 10 March 2026, provisional data showed.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Hindustan Zinc rose 1.86% after the company said it has entered into an agreement with CMR Green Technologies for zinc-alloy manufacturing.

Brigade Enterprises added 1.09% after the company said that it has entered the industrial real-estate segment with the launch of a 25-acre industrial project in Bengaluru.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper declined 0.13% to 6.662 compared with previous session close of 6.671.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher lower the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 91.8900 compared with its close of 91.8500 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 2 April 2026 settlement fell 0.37% to Rs 162,700.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.03% to 98.78.

The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.12% to 4.140.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for May 2026 settlement lost 55 cents or 0.63% to $87.25 a barrel.

Global Markets:

Asian markets traded higher on Wednesday as investors continued to assess the ongoing Middle East war.

Oil prices, which spiked to nearly $120 a barrel Monday at the height of fear around the Iran conflict, dropped from their height as traders believed a group of countries would tap emergency crude reserves to mitigate disruption caused by the conflict.

Overnight in the U.S., the S&P 500 fell slightly in choppy trading as oil prices pulled back and traders kept an eye on the Iran war.

The broad market index dropped 0.21% to end at 6,781.48. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 34.29 points, or 0.07%, and closed at 47,706.51. The Nasdaq Composite inched up 0.01% to settle at 22,697.10.

