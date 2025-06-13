Profectus Capital Pvt standalone net profit declines 62.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.86% to Rs 112.01 croreNet profit of Profectus Capital Pvt declined 62.83% to Rs 4.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.86% to Rs 112.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 103.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 44.66% to Rs 26.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 48.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.85% to Rs 417.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 401.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales112.01103.85 8 417.42401.93 4 OPM %52.4861.57 -58.3362.72 - PBDT7.3216.87 -57 42.5370.26 -39 PBT5.6815.31 -63 36.0064.49 -44 NP4.2311.38 -63 26.6548.16 -45
