Protean eGov Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sansera Engineering Ltd, Honeywell Automation India Ltd, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd and Sammaan Capital Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 May 2026.

Sansera Engineering Ltd, Honeywell Automation India Ltd, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd and Sammaan Capital Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 May 2026.

Protean eGov Technologies Ltd surged 18.23% to Rs 644.35 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26846 shares in the past one month.

Sansera Engineering Ltd spiked 14.08% to Rs 2835.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 85075 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28217 shares in the past one month.

Honeywell Automation India Ltd soared 12.35% to Rs 33900. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3155 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 472 shares in the past one month.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd added 8.90% to Rs 23.01. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 47.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sammaan Capital Ltd spurt 8.57% to Rs 153.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 38.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

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