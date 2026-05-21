Currency in circulation up 11.5% on year

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation gained 0.7% on the fortnightly basis to stand at Rs 42.82 lakh crore as on May 15, 2026. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money edged down 0.3% in the same period to Rs 52.12 lakh crore. Currency in circulation rose 11.5% on a year ago basis compared to 7.2% gain at the same time last year. In the current fiscal year, the currency in circulation edged up 2.8% so far while the reserve money has gained 1.8%.

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