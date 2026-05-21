Currency in circulation up 11.5% on year
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation gained 0.7% on the fortnightly basis to stand at Rs 42.82 lakh crore as on May 15, 2026. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money edged down 0.3% in the same period to Rs 52.12 lakh crore. Currency in circulation rose 11.5% on a year ago basis compared to 7.2% gain at the same time last year. In the current fiscal year, the currency in circulation edged up 2.8% so far while the reserve money has gained 1.8%.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 21 2026 | 12:16 PM IST