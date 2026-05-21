Thursday, May 21, 2026 | 12:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Currency in circulation up 11.5% on year

Currency in circulation up 11.5% on year

Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 12:16 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation gained 0.7% on the fortnightly basis to stand at Rs 42.82 lakh crore as on May 15, 2026. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money edged down 0.3% in the same period to Rs 52.12 lakh crore. Currency in circulation rose 11.5% on a year ago basis compared to 7.2% gain at the same time last year. In the current fiscal year, the currency in circulation edged up 2.8% so far while the reserve money has gained 1.8%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Protean eGov Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Protean eGov Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Adani Ports to acquire 100% stake in Jaypee Fertilizers & Industries

Adani Ports to acquire 100% stake in Jaypee Fertilizers & Industries

Garware Technical Fibres slides as Q4 PAT tanks 19% YoY to Rs 57 cr

Garware Technical Fibres slides as Q4 PAT tanks 19% YoY to Rs 57 cr

Sensex, Nifty pare most gains; metal shares shine for 2nd day

Sensex, Nifty pare most gains; metal shares shine for 2nd day

India's private sector growth fades in May as a manufacturing growth slows

India's private sector growth fades in May as a manufacturing growth slows

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayWhat is Gemini 3.5Q4 Results TodayStocks To Buy TodaySpaceX IPOTechnology NewsPersonal Finance