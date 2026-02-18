Punjab & Sind Bank up for third straight session

Punjab & Sind Bank is quoting at Rs 27.89, up 1.86% on the day as on 10:24 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 34.9% in last one year as compared to a 11.94% jump in NIFTY and a 61.11% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Punjab & Sind Bank is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 27.89, up 1.86% on the day as on 10:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 25670.3. The Sensex is at 83238.9, down 0.25%. Punjab & Sind Bank has slipped around 1.2% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Punjab & Sind Bank is a constituent, has slipped around 6.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9500.8, up 0.92% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.97 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 16.01 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

