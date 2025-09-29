Monday, September 29, 2025 | 10:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quality Power Electrical Equipment jumps on bagging Rs 36-cr orders

Quality Power Electrical Equipment jumps on bagging Rs 36-cr orders

Image

Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Quality Power Electrical Equipment rose 2.32% to Rs 1037.55 after it has secured multiple orders totaling Rs 36.7 crore.

The largest order, worth Rs 17.7 crore, is for the supply of instrument transformers by its material subsidiary, Mehru Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, and is to be executed within 58 months.

The company also received two additional contracts worth Rs 19 crore: an Rs 8 crore order for the supply of Iron-Core 6% copper-wound reactors to be executed within 1215 months, and another for the supply of Air Core Reactors for FACTS applications to be completed within 12 months.

Quality Power Electrical Equipment specializes in high-voltage power equipment and advanced power quality solutions. The company serves both utilities and industries in their pursuit of grid stability, operational efficiency, and network reliability.

 

On a consolidated basis, the companys net profit stood at Rs 37.1 crore in Q1 FY26, up 11% year-on-year and 21.5% higher sequentially. Total revenue was Rs 194.1 crore, marking a 143.6% increase over Q1 FY25 and a 49.4% rise compared with Q4 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Azad Engineering jumps after inks pact with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Azad Engineering jumps after inks pact with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Tata Power's renewables subsidiary inks MoU with Bank of Baroda for financing solar projects

Tata Power's renewables subsidiary inks MoU with Bank of Baroda for financing solar projects

Jaykay Enterprises rises after arm bags Rs 7-cr order from Bharat Dynamics

Jaykay Enterprises rises after arm bags Rs 7-cr order from Bharat Dynamics

Sealmatic India jumps on bonus issue plan

Sealmatic India jumps on bonus issue plan

Softtech Engineers gains after securing Rs 17-cr order from AAI

Softtech Engineers gains after securing Rs 17-cr order from AAI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 9:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAsia Cup Trophy ControversyAsia Cup 2025 Price MoneyJinkushal Industries IPOSuba Hotels IPOGold-Silver Price TodayJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon