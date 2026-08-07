Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index gains 1.84%
Nifty Auto index ended up 1.84% at 29647.9 today. The index has gained 11.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd rose 8.71%, Exide Industries Ltd jumped 3.32% and Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd gained 3.29%. The Nifty Auto index has soared 25.00% over last one year compared to the 0.10% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Financial Services index has dropped 1.48% and Nifty IT index increased 1.42% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.27% to close at 24570.65 while the SENSEX has slid 0.58% to close at 78499.17 today.
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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 5:31 PM IST