Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index gains 1.93%
Nifty Auto index ended up 1.93% at 27339.95 today. The index has gained 12.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bharat Forge Ltd rose 6.36%, Exide Industries Ltd added 3.63% and Bosch Ltd jumped 3.41%. The Nifty Auto index has soared 18.00% over last one year compared to the 0.36% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index gained 0.82% and Nifty IT index has dropped 0.77% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.02% to close at 24326.65 while the SENSEX has slid 0.15% to close at 77844.52 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 07 2026 | 4:50 PM IST