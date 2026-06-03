Wednesday, June 03, 2026 | 04:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index falls 5.57%

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index falls 5.57%

Last Updated : Jun 03 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
Nifty IT index ended down 5.57% at 29384.45 today. The index has gained 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd shed 8.39%, Persistent Systems Ltd slipped 6.82% and LTM Ltd fell 6.66%. The Nifty IT index has fallen 20.00% over last one year compared to the 4.63% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index gained 1.70% and Nifty Realty index is down 1.39% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.33% to close at 23405.6 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.41% to close at 74346.17 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Board of Hindware Home Innovation approves acquisition of balance stake in Hintastica

Board of Hindware Home Innovation approves acquisition of balance stake in Hintastica

Novelix Pharma inks pact with German Firm to boost Astaxanthin output

Novelix Pharma inks pact with German Firm to boost Astaxanthin output

NHPC OFS sails through as non-retail portion subscribed 1.74 times; retail book subscribed 1.9 times

NHPC OFS sails through as non-retail portion subscribed 1.74 times; retail book subscribed 1.9 times

Barometers end with deep cuts; Nifty settles below 23,450 mark

Barometers end with deep cuts; Nifty settles below 23,450 mark

Hindware Home Innovation approves investment up to Rs 15 cr in Hintastica

Hindware Home Innovation approves investment up to Rs 15 cr in Hintastica

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 03 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayJune Android UpdateTrump Tariffs Order on Forced Labour GapsGold and Silver Rate TodaySpaceX IPOJumped Deposit ScamMicrosoft Scout AI AssistantQ4 Results TodayIPL 2026 Points Table