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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index gains 3.59%

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index gains 3.59%

Last Updated : Jul 13 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
Nifty IT index ended up 3.59% at 29015.85 today. The index has gained 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd rose 5.44%, HCL Technologies Ltd added 4.91% and Tech Mahindra Ltd gained 3.42%. The Nifty IT index has fallen 23.00% over last one year compared to the 3.73% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index gained 2.09% and Nifty FMCG index has dropped 1.02% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.02% to close at 24211 while the SENSEX increased 0.06% to close at 77616.4 today.

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First Published: Jul 13 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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