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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cube Highway Trust InvIT IPO subscribed 2%

Cube Highway Trust InvIT IPO subscribed 2%

Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

The offer received bids for 33.86 lakh units as against 13.65 crore units on offer.

The initial public offer of Cube Highway Trust InvIT 33,86,655 units received bids as against 13,65,89,480 units on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Wednesday (22 April 2026). The issue was subscribed 0.02 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Wednesday 22 April 2026 and it will close on Friday 24 April 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed at Rs 151 per unit to 152 per unit. An investor can bid for a minimum 95 units and in multiples thereof.

 

The InvIT's initial public offering (IPO) comprises an offer for sale (OFS) of units aggregating up to Rs 5,000 crore.

As the issue is entirely an OFS, the Trust will not receive any proceeds from the offering. The entire proceeds from the issue will accrue to the selling unitholders.

Ahead of the IPO, Cube Highways Trust on 21 July 2026, the company raised Rs 1,250 crore from anchor investors by allotting 8,22,36,840 crore units at Rs 152 per unit to 5 anchor investors.

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Cube Highways Trust is an Indian infrastructure investment trust sponsored by Cube Highways and Infrastructure V Pte. Ltd., established to acquire, own, and operate road and other infrastructure assets across India. The trust generates revenue through a diversified portfolio of toll and annuity-based concession assets, providing a balanced income stream.

As of 31 March 2026, the trust's assets under management (AUM) comprised an 85:15 mix of toll and annuity assets. Following the conclusion of the concession period for the WUPTPL project, the trust currently operates 26 road assets.

As of 31 March 2026, the trust's portfolio comprised 27 road assets spanning 8,754 lane kilometres and covering 2,005 kilometres across 12 states and one Union Territory in India.

In FY26, the trust posted a profit of Rs 216.71 crore, with revenue from operations at Rs 4,238.88 crore.

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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

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