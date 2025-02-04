Business Standard

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index records a surge of 2.72%, NIFTY climbs 1.62%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index records a surge of 2.72%, NIFTY climbs 1.62%

Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 5:32 PM IST
Nifty PSE index ended up 2.72% at 8944.55 today. The index has lost 9.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd jumped 5.70%, REC Ltd gained 5.39% and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd added 5.34%. The Nifty PSE index has decreased 3.00% over last one year compared to the 9.04% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index increased 2.41% and Nifty Infrastructure index added 2.40% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 1.62% to close at 23739.25 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 1.81% to close at 78583.81 today.

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

