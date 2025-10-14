Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 05:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index registers a drop of 1.52%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index registers a drop of 1.52%

Image

Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Nifty PSU Bank index closed down 1.52% at 7596.5 today. The index has added 8.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bank of Maharashtra fell 4.29%, UCO Bank shed 3.08% and Indian Overseas Bank slipped 3.02%. The Nifty PSU Bank index has increased 15.00% over last one year compared to the 0.07% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has slid 1.03% and Nifty Metal index has dropped 0.99% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.32% to close at 25145.5 while the SENSEX has declined 0.36% to close at 82029.98 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Japanese markets slump on coalition government collapse

Japanese markets slump on coalition government collapse

Chinese markets decline on escalating trade war

Chinese markets decline on escalating trade war

Persistent Systems clocks 11% sequential growth in Q2 PAT; records rises to $609.2 million

Persistent Systems clocks 11% sequential growth in Q2 PAT; records rises to $609.2 million

Sensex, Nifty extent losses for 2nd day; broader mrkt underperforms

Sensex, Nifty extent losses for 2nd day; broader mrkt underperforms

Wholesale Food Prices drop 2% on year, Onion prices tumble 64%

Wholesale Food Prices drop 2% on year, Onion prices tumble 64%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayQ2 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 PreviewTop Muhurat PicksKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon