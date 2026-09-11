Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index falls 2.70%
Nifty Realty index closed down 2.70% at 848.5 today. The index has slipped 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Godrej Properties Ltd dropped 6.62%, Lodha Developers Ltd fell 4.59% and Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd shed 4.17%. The Nifty Realty index has fallen 4.00% over last one year compared to the 6.43% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index has dropped 2.30% and Nifty Commodities index has dropped 1.34% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.34% to close at 23398.1 while the SENSEX has slid 0.16% to close at 74781.76 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 11 2026 | 5:16 PM IST