Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index falls 5.04%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.38%

Nifty Realty index ended down 5.04% at 793.9 today. The index has slipped 10.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Sobha Ltd shed 8.61%, Oberoi Realty Ltd dropped 7.92% and Lodha Developers Ltd fell 6.20%. The Nifty Realty index has fallen 16.00% over last one year compared to the 8.09% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index has dropped 2.48% and Nifty Energy index has dropped 2.22% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 1.38% to close at 25232.5 while the SENSEX has dropped 1.28% to close at 82180.47 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News