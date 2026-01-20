Tuesday, January 20, 2026 | 04:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index falls 5.04%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.38%

Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
Nifty Realty index ended down 5.04% at 793.9 today. The index has slipped 10.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Sobha Ltd shed 8.61%, Oberoi Realty Ltd dropped 7.92% and Lodha Developers Ltd fell 6.20%. The Nifty Realty index has fallen 16.00% over last one year compared to the 8.09% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index has dropped 2.48% and Nifty Energy index has dropped 2.22% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 1.38% to close at 25232.5 while the SENSEX has dropped 1.28% to close at 82180.47 today.

Sensex drops over 567 pts; media shares slide

Sensex settles 1,066 pts lower; Nifty ends below 25,250

ABB upgrades energy infrastructure of 935 km Vadinar-Bina Pipeline

Japanese markets fall sharply

China benchmark ends marginally lower

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

