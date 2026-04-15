NTPC Green Energy Ltd soars 2.41%, rises for third straight session

NTPC Green Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 106.74, up 2.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 0.93% in last one year as compared to a 3.33% gain in NIFTY and a 13.51% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

NTPC Green Energy Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 106.74, up 2.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.57% on the day, quoting at 24216.6. The Sensex is at 78059.78, up 1.58%. NTPC Green Energy Ltd has added around 8.37% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NTPC Green Energy Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37195.05, up 2.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 105 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 192.46 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 170.84 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.