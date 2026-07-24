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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ramco Systems Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Ramco Systems Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd, Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd, Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd and Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 July 2026.

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd, Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd, Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd and Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 July 2026.

Ramco Systems Ltd tumbled 10.00% to Rs 706.25 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 58058 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd crashed 9.96% to Rs 16.82. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10319 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2600 shares in the past one month.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd lost 9.44% to Rs 264.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 59257 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32312 shares in the past one month.

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Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd fell 8.27% to Rs 40.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 321 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6528 shares in the past one month.

Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd plummeted 7.83% to Rs 11700. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 132 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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