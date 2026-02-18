Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 12:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 12:05 PM IST

Netweb Technologies India Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd and Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 February 2026.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd soared 14.88% to Rs 2472 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 16125 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7341 shares in the past one month.

 

Netweb Technologies India Ltd surged 13.42% to Rs 3514.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd spiked 11.38% to Rs 2303.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52849 shares in the past one month.

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd spurt 9.07% to Rs 298.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.73 lakh shares in the past one month.

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd gained 8.49% to Rs 1167.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15548 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21252 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 12:05 PM IST

