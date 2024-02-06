Sensex (    %)
                        
Raw Edge Industrial Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 4:33 PM IST
Sales decline 12.54% to Rs 9.90 crore
Net Loss of Raw Edge Industrial Solutions reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 12.54% to Rs 9.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 11.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales9.9011.32 -13 OPM %6.775.65 -PBDT0.150.15 0 PBT-0.28-0.26 -8 NP-0.22-0.22 0
First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 4:18 PM IST

