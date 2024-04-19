Real Estate stocks slide

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 77.59 points or 1.06% at 7258.99 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 3.34%), Godrej Properties Ltd (down 1.78%),Sobha Ltd (down 1.52%),Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 0.91%),DLF Ltd (down 0.82%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 0.53%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 0.48%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 0.37%).

On the other hand, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1%), and Swan Energy Ltd (up 0.51%) turned up.

At 13:41 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 145.8 or 0.2% at 72634.79.

The Nifty 50 index was up 31.95 points or 0.15% at 22027.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 54.81 points or 0.12% at 45505.28.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 56.96 points or 0.42% at 13575.22.

On BSE,1676 shares were trading in green, 2028 were trading in red and 141 were unchanged.

