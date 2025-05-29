Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 06:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Resource mobilisation through preferential allotments and qualified institutional placements doubles Rs 2.2 lakh crore in FY25

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has stated in its latest annual report that in 2024-25, the Indian equity market witnessed fresh highs in the first half whereas the second half exhibited sharp correction on account of a set of factors, viz., shifting expectations on global monetary policy trajectory, tariff policies in the US and lingering geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and Europe. Overall, the BSE Sensex gained 5.1 per cent to close at 77,415 at end-March 2025. Resource mobilisation in the primary markets through public and rights issues, preferential allotments and qualified institutional placements (QIPs) maintained robust growth, particularly in H1: 2024-25.

 

In the primary segment of the equity market, resource mobilisation through preferential allotments and qualified institutional placements (QIPs) rose to Rs 2.2 lakh crore during 2024-25 from Rs 1.1 lakh crore during the previous year. Resource mobilisation through initial public offerings (IPOs), follow-on public offers (FPOs) and rights issues also increased to Rs 2.1 lakh crore from Rs 0.8 lakh crore during the previous year. Issuances by small and medium enterprises (SMEs) remained robust, raising Rs 9,961 crore during 2024-25 as compared to mobilisation of Rs 6,122 crore in the previous year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 29 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

