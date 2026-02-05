Thursday, February 05, 2026 | 06:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Suraksha Diagnostic consolidated net profit rises 22.28% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

Sales rise 30.55% to Rs 77.69 crore

Net profit of Suraksha Diagnostic rose 22.28% to Rs 7.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 30.55% to Rs 77.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 59.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales77.6959.51 31 OPM %29.8130.68 -PBDT20.6216.87 22 PBT10.068.05 25 NP7.526.15 22

