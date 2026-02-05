Suraksha Diagnostic consolidated net profit rises 22.28% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.55% to Rs 77.69 crore

Net profit of Suraksha Diagnostic rose 22.28% to Rs 7.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 30.55% to Rs 77.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 59.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.77.6959.5129.8130.6820.6216.8710.068.057.526.15

