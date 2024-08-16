Samyak International consolidated net profit rises 11.45% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.00% to Rs 12.15 croreNet profit of Samyak International rose 11.45% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 25.00% to Rs 12.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales12.159.72 25 OPM %14.9821.09 -PBDT1.672.09 -20 PBT1.461.31 11 NP1.461.31 11
