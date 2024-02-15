Sarthak Industries standalone net profit rises 233.33% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 42.92% to Rs 7.62 croreNet profit of Sarthak Industries rose 233.33% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 42.92% to Rs 7.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 13.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales7.6213.35 -43 OPM %-2.89-2.62 -PBDT0.520.30 73 PBT0.400.12 233 NP0.300.09 233
