Sarthak Industries standalone net profit rises 233.33% in the December 2023 quarter

Net profit of Sarthak Industries rose 233.33% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 42.92% to Rs 7.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 13.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.7.6213.35-2.89-2.620.520.300.400.120.300.09