Satin Creditcare Network consolidated net profit rises 404.28% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 9.27% to Rs 746.79 croreNet profit of Satin Creditcare Network rose 404.28% to Rs 71.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.27% to Rs 746.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 683.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales746.79683.43 9 OPM %51.5941.93 -PBDT101.2622.25 355 PBT93.1214.95 523 NP71.9114.26 404
First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 5:51 PM IST