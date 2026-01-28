Satin Creditcare Network consolidated net profit rises 404.28% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.27% to Rs 746.79 crore

Net profit of Satin Creditcare Network rose 404.28% to Rs 71.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.27% to Rs 746.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 683.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.746.79683.4351.5941.93101.2622.2593.1214.9571.9114.26

