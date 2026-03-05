Thursday, March 05, 2026 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd eases for fifth straight session

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Mar 05 2026 | 3:04 PM IST
SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 725.8, down 0.11% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 13.5% in last one year as compared to a 9.25% rally in NIFTY and a 16.92% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 725.8, down 0.11% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.61% on the day, quoting at 24631.05. The Sensex is at 79505.6, up 0.49%.SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd has eased around 4.03% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.61% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27020.45, up 0.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.61 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.53 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 723.95, down 0.21% on the day. SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd tumbled 13.5% in last one year as compared to a 9.25% rally in NIFTY and a 16.92% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 33.04 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

