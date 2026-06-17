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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SEAMEC Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

SEAMEC Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jun 17 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

Rajdarshan Industries Ltd, Neogen Chemicals Ltd, Bang Overseas Ltd and Team India Guaranty Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 June 2026.

Rajdarshan Industries Ltd, Neogen Chemicals Ltd, Bang Overseas Ltd and Team India Guaranty Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 June 2026.

SEAMEC Ltd crashed 15.49% to Rs 1332.75 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 16122 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10542 shares in the past one month.

Rajdarshan Industries Ltd tumbled 9.93% to Rs 38. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 293 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 107 shares in the past one month.

 

Neogen Chemicals Ltd lost 7.68% to Rs 1921.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9352 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21233 shares in the past one month.

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Bang Overseas Ltd fell 6.98% to Rs 29.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 30656 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3289 shares in the past one month.

Team India Guaranty Ltd slipped 6.55% to Rs 235.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1053 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1043 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Jun 17 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

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