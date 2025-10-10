Friday, October 10, 2025 | 02:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Secmark Consultancy Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Secmark Consultancy Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Murae Organisor Ltd, UR Sugar Industries Ltd, Stallion India Fluorochemicals Ltd and JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 October 2025.

Secmark Consultancy Ltd crashed 9.86% to Rs 100.05 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 273 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 412 shares in the past one month.

 

Murae Organisor Ltd lost 7.32% to Rs 0.38. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1753.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 488 lakh shares in the past one month.

UR Sugar Industries Ltd tumbled 7.28% to Rs 3.82. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

Stallion India Fluorochemicals Ltd slipped 7.08% to Rs 308.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd fell 6.80% to Rs 33.18. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 842 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8233 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

