SEIL Energy India standalone net profit rises 25.21% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 6.55% to Rs 2033.50 croreNet profit of SEIL Energy India rose 25.21% to Rs 260.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 208.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.55% to Rs 2033.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1908.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2033.501908.52 7 OPM %17.4525.65 -PBDT354.94388.71 -9 PBT354.94239.23 48 NP260.45208.01 25
First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 12:51 PM IST