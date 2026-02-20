SEIL Energy India standalone net profit rises 25.21% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.55% to Rs 2033.50 crore

Net profit of SEIL Energy India rose 25.21% to Rs 260.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 208.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.55% to Rs 2033.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1908.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2033.501908.5217.4525.65354.94388.71354.94239.23260.45208.01

