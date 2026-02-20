Texmaco Rail & Engineering forms strategic JV with RVNL

Texmaco Rail & Engineering said that it has signed a strategic joint venture agreement with Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) in New Delhi.

The partnership aims to build a rolling stock powerhouse and expand Texmacos rail EPC footprint across India. Officials said the collaboration will accelerate the countrys rail manufacturing capabilities and strengthen its position as a global infrastructure solutions provider.

The JV marks a significant step in Indias push to enhance domestic rail production and meet growing demand for modern, efficient rail systems.

The JV will focus on advanced rolling stock, lifecycle maintenance, asset management, and large-scale EPC projects in India and abroad. Combining Texmacos manufacturing agility (49% stake) with RVNLs public-sector execution, the partnership aims to deliver cost-competitive, high-quality integrated rail solutions.

The JV aims to position India as a global hub for rolling stock and rail infrastructure by promoting technology indigenisation, local supply chains, and export-ready platforms. It is expected to boost industrial activity, support MSMEs, create thousands of skilled jobs, and integrate sustainable practices. Beyond India, the venture will pursue projects across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, delivering end-to-end rail solutions and reinforcing Indias global industrial footprint.

Saroj Kumar Poddar, Chairman, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, said, The alliance brings together Texmacos industrial manufacturing scale and export reach with RVNLs proven execution track record in complex rail EPC projects, creating a powerful institutional platform aligned with the Government of Indias Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision.

Indrajit Mookerjee, Vice Chairman & Executive Director, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, said, This partnership represents a transformational step in building globally competitive rail capabilities from India. By aligning manufacturing excellence with execution expertise, we are creating a platform that can deliver integrated rail solutions for both national priorities and international markets.

Sudipta Mukherjee, Managing Director, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, stated, This joint venture represents a unique publicprivate partnership aligned with the Honble Railway Ministers pursuit of excellence and the Honble Prime Ministers dynamic vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. It reflects our shared commitment to shaping the future of rail mobility through next-generation freight, locomotive, passenger, and metro systems. The collaboration will accelerate innovation, strengthen export competitiveness, and reinforce Indias position on the global rail map.

Saleem Ahmad, Chairman & Managing Director, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, stated, This JV is not merely a corporate collaboration but a strategic platform for national infrastructure advancement. It will unlock long-term value through scale, technology adoption, and global project participation.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering (TEXMACO) is a listed company and part of the Adventz Group. Texmaco is a key player in the railway and infrastructure sector. It operates across three business segments: Freight Cars, Rail Infrastructure & Green Energy, and Infrastructure Electrical.

Rail Vikas Nigam is engaged in executing a wide range of railway infrastructure projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, cable-stayed bridges, and institutional buildings.

Shares of Texmaco Rail & Engineering slipped 0.93% to Rs 111.25, while Rail Vikas Nigam rose 1.11% to Rs 310.15 on the BSE.

