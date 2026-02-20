Sensex, Nifty trade higher; FMCG shares rally

The key equity indices traded with major gains in early afternoon trade despite rising geopolitical tensions and uncertainty over global growth prospects. Investors are also closely monitoring developments at the AI Summit 2026 in Delhi.

FMCG shares jumped after declining in the past trading session.

At 12:25 PM ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 596.40 points or 0.72% to 83,094.54. The Nifty 50 index jumped 201.40 points or 0.79% to 25,655.75.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 0.68% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index dropped 0.46%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,471 shares rose and 2,413 shares fell. A total of 217 shares were unchanged.

Economy:

HSBC India Services PMI eased to 58.4 in February 2026 compared with 58.5 in January 2026, with exports rising fastest since August 2025, domestic demand easing, modestly faster hiring, and input costs hitting a 2.5-year high. Selling prices and business sentiment rose to a one-year peak.

HSBC India Manufacturing PMI climbed to 57.5 in February 2026 compared with 55.4 in January 2026, led by strong domestic demand, modest export growth, higher employment, inputs, and inventories. Input and output prices rose, while sentiment remained positive.

HSBC India Composite PMI hit 59.3 in February 2026 as against 58.4 in January 2026, the highest since last November, as factory output, new orders, and foreign sales strengthened. Hiring improved, input costs rose to a 15-month high, selling prices to a six-month peak, and sentiment reached a one-year high on investment optimism.

India AI Impact Summit 2026

Being held from February 16-20, the AI Impact Summit brings together more than 500 global AI leaders, 150 academicians and researchers, and 400 chief technology officers, vice-presidents, and philanthropists

Pax Silica declaration signed between India And US. It is an honour to stand before all of you here today at this historic moment as we welcome India into Pax Silica... What struck me most was not just India's scale, although that is breathtaking. It is India's resolve, the determination to chart your own course. I keep talking about the limitless potential between our two nations, and I truly mean it. From the trade deal to Pax Silica to defence cooperation, the potential for our two nations to work together is truly limitless. I aim to fulfil that over the next three years that I'm here, says US Ambassador Sergio Gor.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis speaks at the India AI Impact Summit and highlighted the state's achievements in the technology. He said that AI is designed for farmers.

Across the world, food systems are under strain. Climate volatility is intensifying. Water tables are falling. Soil health is deteriorating. Supply chains are fragile, and global markets are unpredictable. For countries from the global south, agriculture is not merely an economic sector. It is livelihood, social stability and national security. India understands this very deeply. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has placed digital public infrastructure and responsible AI at the centre, says Devendra Fadnavis.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 6.57% to 14.35. The Nifty 24 February 2026 futures were trading at 25,660.50, at a premium of 4.75 points as compared with the spot at 25,655.75.

The Nifty option chain for the 24 February 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 1.66 crore contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 1.61 crore contracts was seen at the 25,500 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty FMCG index advanced 0.81% to 51,902.60. The index declined 1.76% in the past trading session.

Hindustan Unilever (up 1.83%), Dabur India (up 1.75%), Colgate-Palmolive (India) (up 1.67%), Nestle India (up 1.51%) and Godrej Consumer Products (up 1.49%) were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Marico (up 1.16%), United Breweries (up 0.51%), Tata Consumer Products (up 0.51%), ITC (up 0.32%) and Britannia Industries (up 0.11%).

Stocks in Spotlight:

CIE Automotive India advanced 1.37% after the company has reported 10.4% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 204.31 crore on a 13.4% increase in net sales to Rs 2,393 crore in Q4 2025 as compared with Q4 2024.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies added 2.48% after the company said that it has acquired 49% stake of Himanshi Thermal Solutions from DefSpace Technologies for total consideration of Rs 49,000.

