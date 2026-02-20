Ananya Finance For Inclusive Growth Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 9.17 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.45% to Rs 19.76 crore

Net profit of Ananya Finance For Inclusive Growth Pvt reported to Rs 9.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 7.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 18.45% to Rs 19.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 24.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.19.7624.23-15.794.50-3.12-11.84-3.12-12.019.17-7.89

