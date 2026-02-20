Friday, February 20, 2026 | 12:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

ABB India Ltd, Data Patterns (India) Ltd, Brainbees Solutions Ltd and Netweb Technologies India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 February 2026.

ABB India Ltd, Data Patterns (India) Ltd, Brainbees Solutions Ltd and Netweb Technologies India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 February 2026.

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd spiked 11.91% to Rs 882.3 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16136 shares in the past one month.

 

ABB India Ltd soared 8.36% to Rs 6193.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17558 shares in the past one month.

Data Patterns (India) Ltd surged 6.19% to Rs 3090.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68487 shares in the past one month.

Brainbees Solutions Ltd rose 5.71% to Rs 226. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 30.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.81 lakh shares in the past one month.

Netweb Technologies India Ltd gained 5.66% to Rs 3730. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.63 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

