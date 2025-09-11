Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 12:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sensex jumps 126 pts; PSU bank shares in demand

Sensex jumps 126 pts; PSU bank shares in demand

Image

Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
The headline equity benchmarks traded with minor gains in early afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,000 level. PSU bank shares extended gains for two consecutive trading session.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex gained 125.95 points or 0.15% to 81,545.60. The Nifty 50 index rose 35.15 points or 0.14% to 25,007.60.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.19% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 0.31%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE 2,262 shares rose and 1,677 shares fell. A total of 208 shares were unchanged.

 

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.23% to 10.51. The Nifty 30 September 2025 futures were trading at 25,088.80, at a premium of 81.2 points as compared with the spot at 25,007.60.

The Nifty option chain for the 30 September 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 55.6 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 46.4 lakh contracts was seen at 25,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty PSU Bank index rose 1.01% to 7,094.75. The index surged by 3.12% over two consecutive trading sessions.

Punjab National Bank (up 1.68%), Canara Bank (up 1.57%), UCO Bank (up 1.41%), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 1.4%) and Bank of Maharashtra (up 1.29%), Central Bank of India (up 1.24%), Bank of India (up 1.23%), Union Bank of India (up 1.09%), Indian Bank (up 0.89%) and Bank of Baroda (up 0.63%) added.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone rose 0.76%. The company said that its step down subsidiary Mandhata Build Estate has executed a share purchase agreement (SPA) with Windson Projects LLP for acquiring 100% stake in Dependencia Logistics.

ACME Solar Holdings rose 1.39% after the company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, ACME Venus Urja, has secured long-term project financing worth Rs 3,892 crore from the State Bank of India (SBI).

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

