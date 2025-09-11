Sensex jumps 126 pts; PSU bank shares in demand

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex gained 125.95 points or 0.15% to 81,545.60. The Nifty 50 index rose 35.15 points or 0.14% to 25,007.60.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.19% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 0.31%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE 2,262 shares rose and 1,677 shares fell. A total of 208 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.23% to 10.51. The Nifty 30 September 2025 futures were trading at 25,088.80, at a premium of 81.2 points as compared with the spot at 25,007.60.
The Nifty option chain for the 30 September 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 55.6 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 46.4 lakh contracts was seen at 25,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty PSU Bank index rose 1.01% to 7,094.75. The index surged by 3.12% over two consecutive trading sessions.
Punjab National Bank (up 1.68%), Canara Bank (up 1.57%), UCO Bank (up 1.41%), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 1.4%) and Bank of Maharashtra (up 1.29%), Central Bank of India (up 1.24%), Bank of India (up 1.23%), Union Bank of India (up 1.09%), Indian Bank (up 0.89%) and Bank of Baroda (up 0.63%) added.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone rose 0.76%. The company said that its step down subsidiary Mandhata Build Estate has executed a share purchase agreement (SPA) with Windson Projects LLP for acquiring 100% stake in Dependencia Logistics.
ACME Solar Holdings rose 1.39% after the company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, ACME Venus Urja, has secured long-term project financing worth Rs 3,892 crore from the State Bank of India (SBI).
