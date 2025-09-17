Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 09:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Electronics rises after securing Rs 712-cr additional orders

Bharat Electronics rises after securing Rs 712-cr additional orders

Image

Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Bharat Electronics rose 1.56% to Rs 409.10 after the company announced that it has secured additional orders worth Rs 712 crore since its last disclosure on 1 September 2025.

The new contracts cover projects in IT infrastructure and cyber security solutions, electronic support measures systems, blockchain platforms, communication equipment, spares, and related services.

Bharat Electronics (BEL) is a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. It manufactures electronic products and systems for the army, navy, and air force.

The companys standalone net profit surged 24.86% to Rs 969.13 crore on a 5.19% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,416.83 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Lupin slides after receiving six observations from USFDA for Nagpur facility

Lupin slides after receiving six observations from USFDA for Nagpur facility

One 97 Communications enables Paytm Postpaid on UPI

One 97 Communications enables Paytm Postpaid on UPI

Bhagawati Gas reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Bhagawati Gas reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Stock Alert: Lupin, Avantel, Bharat Electronics, Procter & Gamble Health

Stock Alert: Lupin, Avantel, Bharat Electronics, Procter & Gamble Health

GIFT Nifty hints at positive opening; all eyes on US Fed Meet outcome

GIFT Nifty hints at positive opening; all eyes on US Fed Meet outcome

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVMS TMT IPOGold-Silver Rate TodayTop Stocks To BuyDividend Stock TodayLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon